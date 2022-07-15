Dakota Johnson’s new tattoo angered Olivia Colman

ads

After this year’s Met Gala, Dakota Johnson got a meaningful new tattoo in a friend’s kitchen. The fresh ink is from a small beetle on her ankle. It’s not Johnson’s first tattoo, but when his the lost daughter her co-star Olivia Colman found out, she was furious.

Dakota Johnson’s new tattoo ‘pissed off’ Olivia Colman

Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson | Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

As co-stars in 2021 the lost daughter, Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman have often spoken of the bond they built while filming the intensely emotional drama. In fact, all the women behind the lost daughter approached during production. So when Johnson got his new tattoo with the lost daughter director Maggie Gyllenhaal and co-star Jessie Buckley, Colman was furious.

“I got a WhatsApp photo of everyone getting the tattoo we were all supposed to have together,” Colman told Vanity Fair by phone from England, where he was filming a Sam Mendes movie. “I was furious. He was so jealous. Tell her if she doesn’t get my tattoo, it will be the end of our friendship, and I was considering her a friend for life.”

During her interview for the August issue of Vanity Fair, Johnson laughed. “I was angry,” the actor said of Colman. “She called and said, ‘What the hell?'”

What is ‘The Lost Daughter’ about?

In the lost daughterDakota Johnson plays Nina, a young woman struggling with her roles in life. Nina befriends Leda (Olivia Colman) while they are vacationing separately in Greece until she discovers a strange secret about Leda. Meanwhile, the story also follows Leda’s flashbacks to her previous life when she too was a young fighter (young Leda is played by Jessie Buckley).

The film serves as an emotional and psychological study of society’s views on women. As such, each woman in the film offers an exploration of how conventions have pigeonholed women and dictated what femininity and motherhood should look like. Considering that, it’s not hard to see why Johnson, Gyllenhaal, Buckley and Colman formed such an intense bond.

Dakota Johnson’s tattoos

As a symbol of rebirth, the scarab became an important concept for women on the set of The Lost Daughter. Vanity Fair reveals that Gyllenhaal used the scarab as a “touchstone” during filming, and Johnson, who has spoken about her depression, was particularly drawn to it.

“Being alive is still a mystery to me,” Johnson said. She added that her role as Nina helped spark a renaissance in her own life by “letting go of how I allowed others to look at me.”

Johnson’s other tattoos include the Latin phrase “unverbal record” (“facts, not words”) on the inside of his left arm and the Spanish word “love” (“love”) at the nape of your neck.

Additionally, three birds adorn Johnson’s right shoulder, and the phrase “look at the moon” covers his right foot.

The actress also has a small tattoo behind her right ear and on her right arm.

Additionally, Johnson has “I love you” above his elbow and “cute” on his forearm. next to a withered daisy.

On his left arm, he has a quote from the Aldous Huxley novel, Islandthat says, “slightly, my love”, along with an infinity symbol just below her elbow (which matches her boyfriend Chris Martin’s tattoo).

Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo after the Lost Daughter cast dance party https://t.co/jvfNxExwj4 – people people) December 2, 2021

Dakota Johnson also made headlines last year when she gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo using a stick-and-poke kit. However, neither Johnson nor Colman have revealed the design..

