Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ is a stylish and subversive remake of Jane Austen

As soon as the new adaptation that Netflix has produced of Persuasion, our heroine, Anne Elliot, still in her youth, embraces a handsome soldier in a grassy field overlooking the sea while exuberant string chords play in the background. Except this Persuasion It is not like the other adaptations of Jane Austen and the new version of the story proposed by the acclaimed British theater director Carrie Cracknell it begins exactly at the point where the author’s novel would have ended. “I was about to get married once,” he says dakota johnson, in the skin of the protagonist. “But he was a soldier without rank or fortune, and they convinced me to leave him.”

There is a jump of seven or eight years and Anne, by the canons of Regency Britain, has already lost her moment. In a Bridget Jones montage, she cries in the bathtub, drinks wine straight from the bottle, and still perceives herself as a “blooming” young woman. Introducing us to her conceited family, the aristocratic Elliots, now down for the extravagance of her father, Sir Walter (Richard E. Grant), the character is allowed to break the fourth wall sarcasticallymocking the flaws and weaknesses of his entourage as he sees that he must make his own way into Bath’s high society.

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot and Yolanda Kettle as Elizabeth Elliot in ‘Persuasion’.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix

“With period works, I’m always interested in the connection between what was then and what’s now,” says Cracknell, whose playful interpretation of Austen’s novel marks his debut as a filmmaker after triumphing on the stage. A regular at the National Theater and the Royal Court in London, his production of Sea Wall/A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in the lead, it garnered four 2020 Tony Award nominations. He says. From this same idea started the unique approach that screenwriters Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow adopted. After all, even the most die-hard fans of Jane Austen will admit that Persuasion –the last novel he wrote and which was published six months after his death, in 1817– is a Rare avis within his revered and monumental canonboth because of the somewhat more mature age of its protagonist and because of his melancholy and reflective mood.

Dakota Johnson in the role of Anne Elliot.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix

Delving into Anne’s voice, Bass and Winslow realized that his sparkling sense of humor It connects with a more contemporary exercise in comedy, similar to the incisive work based on the self-mockery of a Phoebe Waller-Bridge or a Michaela Coel. “I think the humor [que hay en Persuasión] it is very typical of Jane Austen’s writing, but at the same time it exudes a certain modernity”, develops Cracknell. “We felt that it could help us to bring the content closer to a new or younger audience”. Johnson was also captivated by this other vision, subversive and comical (and very current)of the original work: “I was very attracted to the modernization of language and themes at certain times, the breaking of the fourth wall, and the fact that a strong-willed woman is still as controversial today as she was then,” she explains. the actress.

Like every good Austen love story, Persuasion revolves around a romantic conflict. Anne’s first option is to try to rekindle the flame with her first great love, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), whom she rejected at age 19 when her godmother convinced her that he was not a good match, due to his low social status. When Frederick returns from the Napoleonic Wars, a military hero (and endowed with a great fortune), both will have to overcome their resentments for how their initial relationship ended if they want to reconcile. However, that premise is shaken by the arrival of William Elliot (Henry Golding), a distant relative of Anne whose seductive charm may hide evil intentions, since his position as direct heir to the family fortune could be threatened.

Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix

“The role of Mr. Elliot seemed too juicy to turn down: such a mischievous character, such a malicious character, such a downright asshole,” Golding says of the role, gleefully breaking his image as a lovable rom-com heartthrob: “When you know that you don’t finish the girl, you can really let go. She’s a great character, because you have no idea what he’s thinking or what his motivation is, it’s all toss-up. I enjoyed it a lot.” For his part, the actor Richard E. Grant loads of exquisite bombast to his Sir Walter, Anne’s narcissistic and flamboyant father. “Sir Walter Elliot is possibly the most vain character in all of literary history, so we took him to the extreme and beyond,” says Grant. “It was a huge pleasure to play someone so arrogant, so self-centered, and so oblivious to the feelings of others.”

Lydia Rose Bewley as Penelope Clay, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot, Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, and Yolanda Kettle as Elizabeth Elliot.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot and Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix

And despite everything, from start to finish, Persuasion it’s tailor-made for Johnson. In what could be her strongest comedic role to date, the actress continues the string of versatile projects she’s been putting together over the last year with a performance capable of ranging from feeling frustrated by the cards dealt to her by life to the final burst of raw, unbridled emotion (not forgetting, of course, the most acerbic wit). “I think Dakota’s humor comes out of her intelligence,” Cracknell says.. “Anne sees things around her very clearly, and Dakota is like that too. She is very attentive and very, very bright. And she was always looking for ways to be even funnier, so we would dig in every time there was a moment of physical humor. She also had a lot of ideas during the shoot that ended up in the movie. It’s always wonderful to work with such dedicated actors.”

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot.Nick Wall/Courtesy of Netflix

Adapt the plot of Persuasion presented unique challenges, as much of the narrative focuses on Anne’s keen insight into the eccentricities and hidden ambitions of those around her. The moments when she speaks directly to the camera and her doses of contemporary humor get take the viewer into Anne’s inner world, something that would have been impossible to stick to the strict conventions of Regency period drama. “Ultimately, it’s a work about nostalgia, and some of its elements are quite difficult to dramatize,” Cracknell contextualizes his somewhat iconoclastic approach: “Breaking the fourth wall gives us the opportunity to directly access his thinking and understand where you’re going.”