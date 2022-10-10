Dakota Johnson’s strong fight against depression since adolescence

dakota johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and girlfriend of the leader of Cold Play, Chris Martinshared that he suffers from depression since he was a teenager, so he asked for help from professionals.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was very young, since I was 15 or 14 years old. That’s when, with the help of professionals, I thought, ‘Oh, this is something that really happens. I feel incredible anxiety for our planet. I am constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up all night, every night. My brain goes to crazy dark places and moves a million miles a minute.”

“I have to do a lot of work to eliminate thoughts and emotions, and I do a lot of therapy. I think I have a lot of complexitiesbut I don’t let them out. I don’t think it’s anyone else’s problem,” said the protagonist of the Fifty Shades of Gray saga.

Instagram

The actress also said suffers from anxiety when facing the camera. ABesides that she has been in therapy, has been supported by her family and has had relaxing activities with her current partner, Chris Martinwhich have helped him improve his mental health.

“Sometimes I panic to the point where I don’t know what I’m thinking or doing. I get anxiety attacks” narrated.

Recommended video: Rosalía was beaten in full concert