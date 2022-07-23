Dakota Johnson’s unforeseen fortune amounts to figures that will surprise you

American actress and model Dakota Johnson is best known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Gray film trilogy. dakota mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas. The actress grew up primarily in Aspen and Woody Creek, Colorado, where she worked summers at the local market when she was a teenager.

In the year 2018 dakota johnson whitewashed the relationship with Chris Martin and the news became a world trend. That is why the actress declared at that time: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we most want is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends” . Although the actress has a very low profile, she already has her own fortune that together with that of Chris Martin makes a great fortune.

dakota johnson She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and later she would become the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas when her mother married him; this is why fame and the great fortunes they are not alien to him. She was an avid dancer as a child, and she became interested in modeling at age 12 after a photo shoot with other celebrity children for Teen Vogue, this was her first step in building up her fortune .

In 2020 it seemed that the spectacular race of dakota johnson I was in a tailspin, all of a sudden, I was back on top. According to reports from “People With Money” dakota johnson she is the highest-paid model in the world, pulling in an astonishing $75 million between June 2021 and June 2022, a nearly $40 million lead over her closest competitor.

Source: Instagram #dakotajohnson

The American model has an estimated net worth of $215 million. Her fortune is diversified across different types of investments, real estate, and lucrative endorsements with CoverGirl cosmetics. He also owns several fast food restaurants for his chain.dakota the Hungry” in Washington. It also has an American football team: “Los Ángeles de Austin”; own brand of vodka, “Pure Wonderjohnson – USA”, and is tackling the juniors market with the perfume “De dakota with love”; As if that were not enough, her name also appears in a fashion line called “dakota johnson Seduction”. Undoubtedly, the actress has worked hard to build this fortune that together with your partner Chris Martin It is a great heritage.