Dakota Johnson’s unusual hobby that surprises everyone

Dakota Johnson is one of the fashionable actresses. Since he starred alongside Jamie Dornan in the highly successful ‘Fifty Shades’ saga, which was a real box office phenomenon around the world, his fame has not stopped rising like foam. Her career as an actress continues unstoppable and the main luxury firms raffle her as the image of their campaigns. In addition, her presence in the different media is constant.

In her latest interview with the fashion magazine ‘W Magazine’, the American interpreter has surprised everyone by making several very particular revelations about her strange hobbies and hobbies. And, one of Melanie Griffith’s customs is to place her hair extensions in people’s pockets during parties. However, this is not the hobby that has most confused the readers of this well-known publication.

During the legendary game of questions ‘I never’, the actress and model has confessed that she loves to interrupt wedding ceremonies. “I think I have, and a lot,” she says with a laugh. “Stopping weddings and crashing them is my number one hobby,” he adds. Dakota Johnson does not stop there and tells one of her best anecdotes regarding this topic when she wanted to surprise a couple of fans on the most special day of their lives. “There I was, holding the bride and groom in a chair. They were like: ‘But who are you? What are you doing?’” she recalls.

His next project: Marvel

Dakota Johnson has an extensive career in film. Her debut was in 1999 with ‘Crazy in Alabama’ where she played Sondra. Since then, the actress has been part of films like ‘The Socal Network’, ‘Beastly’, ’21 Jump Street’, ‘Date and Switch’, ‘Black Mass’ or ‘The High Note’, among others’, being ‘Fifty Shades’ his great success. Recently, he has announced his incorporation into the Marvel world to bring Madame Web to life in the ‘SpiderMan’ universe.