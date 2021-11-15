Dal Pino: “Pif prefers Newcastle to Inter? He chooses a small car and not an F1 “

Paolo Dal Pino, president of the Serie A League, spoke this morning at the conference organized by RCS Academy Business School called Sport Industry. Particularly important is a joke in response to Amanda Staveley, co-owner of the Newcastle, which had defined the structure of the A league “a disaster”. “Amanda Staveley is an investor in Newcastle – says Dal Pino -. We have eight foreign properties who have believed in A league and they believe there is growth potential. If Mrs. Amanda preferred Newcastle to Milan or Inter, assuming that maybe the properties were not selling to them, we see that he prefers small cars and not Formula 1. Because this is Newcastle compared to Inter or Milan. Serie A has untapped potential that has no league. Personally I made a proposal, it was not carried out, but when the big world funds look to Serie A it is because they believe there is potential, it is up to us to set the conditions to bring it out. I would like to have 90% of something that is worth more in a few years rather than 100% of something that will not have the same value “.

There is also talk of the structures issue. “There are ten clubs in Serie A today that have plans for a new stadium or renovation, with around 2.5 billion ready for the investment. Dragons: these investments can multiply GDP, give employment and important tax revenues. You need a summary to get results. Is the relationship with politics troubled? I would say yes. I continue to point out that the social and economic value of football and in particular of Serie A in our system. The fact that 8 of the 20 clubs have been acquired by foreign investors means that we represent an attractive investment. We have our internal work that we find it hard to carry out because within the Serie A League it is difficult to transform ideas into concrete projects. Very few of the presidents who have governed football in recent years and continue to do so do not open to innovative projects. The governance of Serie A prevents you from working. We can not help but go ahead with determination and insist. If you want to stay in the last twenty years, you will stay in the last twenty years “.

The issue of governance is central. Dal Pino says again: “In democracy you can have different opinions. The real issue is that to manage companies you must have appropriate governance. I don’t know of companies that need 70% approval from the shareholders to make decisions. It means that blocking minorities dictate the agenda. Serie A is made up of brilliant entrepreneurs and I am sure there is a majority that wants ideas and changes to be brought forward. The structure has worked very well in these two years because it has created a jewel like the IBC in Lissone. We can produce and distribute the product on our own at levels that nobody has. We have gone beyond governance, which does not exist, with something that has enormous value. The problem is not the minority that screams and throws the ball into a lateral foul. In a meeting where ideas are discussed, the Federation cannot be attacked, it means not dealing with the real issue. That is, that Serie A returns to the top and that the clubs survive the crisis. Leaving aside the total absence and inexplicable ostracism of the government, it is clear that we too must give credibility to change. We have the numbers. Companies have to decide “.

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 11:43)

