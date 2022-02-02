DALBELLO – Reebot, 90% of their weight recycled ski boots

Dalbello launches a new line of ski boots made exclusively with recycled plastics.

The project is called Reboot and requires the plastic components of the hull and cuff to be made from 100 percent recycled plastics sourced directly from Dalbello’s manufacturing, such as the plastic that remains in the injection molding tubes. Even the fabric and padding of the liners are made from 100 percent recycled materials, from the TPU foams of regrind material for the uppers to the recycled EVA for the collar of the liner through the steel levers. The 90 percent of the weight of the new models dedicated to young skiers Green Menace and Green Gaia for the 2022/23 season are thus produced with reused materials. Dalbello has also focused on children’s boots because these are the ones that usually have a shorter life cycle.

“At Dalbello we continue to be the first to use recyclable and sustainable components for the design and production of our boots and, with these new boots, we have reached unexpected levels, which push us to continue to arrive at sustainable solutions”, commented Peter Cagliari, Dalbello Division Manager Product and Sales.

This is not the first project linked to an environmental improvement of the production process for Dalbello. Process that also includes the use of renewable energy in the production process.

“Life Reskiboot was the first phase for Dalbello, now we are extending our already broad strategic and environmental vision of the brand, creating the most sustainable ski boots in this sector to date – commented Jonathan Wiant, President Marker Dalbello Völkl Sports – We are aware of our responsibilities regarding resource conservation and sustainability. Even before 2022, nearly 20 percent of a new ski boot in Dalbello was generally made from recycled material. “

from DoveSciare.it editorial staff

