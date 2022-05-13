Entertainment

Dalí sculpture found in a Hawaiian house after being “lost” for more than 40 years

Salvador Dalí with his wax sculpture, Christ of Saint John of the Cross.

Salvador Dalí molded with his hands this sculpture that was believed to be lost or destroyed.

They called it “Salvador Dalí’s lost wax” because it was missing for more than 40 years.

In fact, many thought that the “Christ of Saint John of the Cross”, an original wax crucifix from which hundreds of versions have been made, had been destroyed.

However, during all this time, the bas-relief sculpture that the genius of Spanish surrealism molded with his own hands was stored in a vault in Hawaii.

Dalí’s work, valued between US$10 and US$20 millionwas found in the basement of the home of a private American collector who apparently bought it directly from the artist.

