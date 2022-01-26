Dallara Stradale D50: images and features

by

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-02.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_imagine_caratteristiche_anniversario/gallery/rbig/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-02.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/d50_stradale_feature_images/gallery/rbig/2022-d50-03.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-04.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_imagine_caratteristiche_anniversario/gallery/rbig/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-04.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_imphotos_caratteristiche_anniversario /gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-05.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01 /24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rbig/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-05.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/d50_stradale_image_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-06.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/d50_stradale_feature_images/gallery/rbig/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-06.jpg”,”caption “:”

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

There Dallara Stradale D50 is the last car in order of time born in the factory of Varano de ‘Melegari: this is a special series of an already very exclusive model, created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company founded in January 1972 as Dallara Automobili da Competizione. Price and availability of the D50 have not yet been disclosed.

2022-dallara-strada-d50-06

Black and gold. The D50 was built on the basis of the Stradale, with a rigid fairing and without mechanical modifications. The customization is entrusted to the gold and black livery, totally handmade. The matt Graphite black color recalls raw carbon, which is part of Dallara’s main know-how, while champagne gold is a symbol of the company’s half-century history. The customer will be given a personalized vehicle sheet, in addition to the key ring with an anodized gold finish, also used for some of the internal controls. Finally, the personalized plate in the passenger compartment bears the new company motto: “In Dallara since 1972, roots and future grow together”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Leave a Comment