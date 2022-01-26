Dallara Stradale D50: images and features

Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/d50_stradale_feature_images/gallery/rbig/2022-d50-03.jpg”,”caption “:”
Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_images_anniversary_features/gallery/rsmall/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-04.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content /dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2022/01/24/dallara_stradale_d50_imagine_caratteristiche_anniversario/gallery/rbig/2022-dallara-stradale-d50-04.jpg”,”caption “:”
Dallara Stradale D50 – Here is the \ “special \” for the company’s 50th anniversary “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”