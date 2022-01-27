Dallara Stradale D50: supercar in a special gold and black edition for the 50th anniversary

The Parmesan company presents the celebratory edition of its instant classic: a special version in matt black and gold inserts to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary. A hymn to the present, to the past and above all to the future of the house of the iconic engineer Giampaolo

Not many supercars can boast of becoming timeless classics at the same time they were unveiled to the public. In the exclusive club there could not be the Dallara Stradale: born on the track, a few meters from the Varano de ‘Melegari circuit where the factory-atelier wanted by the engineer Giampaolo stands, but perfect for the street, as the name clearly suggests. A unique instant classic of its kind, which is now renewed in the (even more) special version D50: a hymn to the company’s fifty years of activity, which started in Emilia on January 15, 1972 and has come to write unforgettable pages in the history of racing engines.

Special edition – If it is true that time passes quickly when you are having fun, it is certain that engineer Dallara has not yet stopped having fun and having fun. And it is precisely this spirit that accompanies the unveiling of the D50, the collector’s Stradale which is first of all a symbol of the values ​​of that “Dallara Automobili da Competizione” which has just blown out 50 candles. Present and future go hand in hand, already in the livery chosen for the D50: the base, matt graphite black, is a reference to the carbon processing that has made the company a world-class excellence; the grafts, in champagne gold, are the symbol of the celebration par excellence, of the Dallara party in particular, but also of all those drivers who, aboard a car designed in Varano, rejoice every Sunday on podiums around the world. But there is also a reference to the prestigious and unforgettable past, with the use of some graphic elements already present in the SP1000, the “firstborn” in the history of the company.

2022, a special year – The presentation of the D50 is also an opportunity to reveal the exclusive features of the Dallara ordered and delivered in 2022. The birthday party is all in the details and starts with the rims, equipped with hubcaps with the new D50 logo, a symbol also present on the digital dashboard. when switching on and personalizing the interior car cover. The control knobs, then, will be anodized in gold color, just as there will be champagne grafts to give a special tone to the car key, while inside the passenger compartment there will be a special plate dedicated to the anniversary, accompanied by the slogan ” In Dallara since 1972 roots and future grow together “. The Dallara Stradale remains available with its numerous customizations, in the boat, roadster, targa or coupé version and with its 400 horsepower that push a featherweight of 855 kg. For the more demanding, then, there is the Exp version, equipped with an engine capable of developing 500 hp and approved only for use on the track.

