Dallas airport shooter claims she is Chris Brown’s wife

A 37-year-old woman was shot at a Dallas-area airport and falsely claimed she was married to a well-known singer.

Video has surfaced of Portia Odufuwa, who was spotted going in and out of the airport toilets before deciding to shoot at the ceiling, causing travelers to disperse.

Police wonder how they got the gun in the first place since the shooter has been banned for years from getting a legal weapon.

Furthermore, Odufuwa claimed that she was married to Chris Brown and gave cops additional information about where the singer lived.

Odufuwa also has a difficult history with the law, including robbing a bank, arson, and being arrested for lying to law enforcement.

The arson case arose when Odufuwa admitted to starting the fire when cops arrived at the scene.

Last year, a judge named Kristin Wade ruled Odufuwa incompetent to appear before the judges and requested a mental evaluation.

Police shot the 37-year-old woman who was then taken to hospital and is expected to recover eventually.

Odufuwa once told the police:

“I’m God’s prophet and I need a lawyer, but I’m letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire.”

