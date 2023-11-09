Dallas Bachelor star Carly Waddell says Lady Gaga was ‘ridiculous’ in college

Alumna, emerging recording artist and Arlington native Carly Waddell discussed her time at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts during her recent appearance on Jason Tartick’s program.podcast. During the conversation, he talked about crossing paths with another famous classmate: acclaimed performance artist Lady Gaga.Waddell reported that during her time in the musical theater program at Tisch, she and several other students apparently found Lady Gaga (then known by her real name Stefani Germanotta) to be disturbing. She recalls instances when she and her friends would have lunch in the school’s dance studio, only to find Lady Gaga playing the piano and singing showtunes.

Many people may look at this theater major’s behavior and call it “rehearsal.” Some people might even consider a room that has a piano in it for that kind of thing. However, to Waddell and his friends, it was clearly the height of bad taste.

“It was time for the break and we were forced to listen to him,” Waddell said on the podcast. “And, yes, was she good? Absolutely! “She was very nice, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich.”

We weren’t students at Tish in the early 2000s, but we’re going to go out on a limb and assume she could have easily eaten her sandwich elsewhere.

Waddell later insisted that Lady Gaga was no more talented than her peers on the show and called her fashion sense at the time “ridiculous”. Remember, this is coming from a woman whose claim to fame is the Bachelor,

Called out for something revealed on podcast trade secrets, This tea is definitely lukewarm. It has been known for many years that Lady Gaga’s teenage classmates did not like her. There are even reports of a Facebook group that existed at the time, called “Stefani Germanotta, You’ll Never Be Famous.”

The singer has since opened up about the bullying she faced in both high school and college and has said that she used it as inspiration for her Oscar-nominated performance. a star is born,

Although there is nothing to strongly suggest that Waddell was a direct participant in this bullying, having her appear on a podcast 20 years after the fact and repeat the same trite gossip about Stefani Germanotta being a weirdo that worked so well Wasn’t that a funny story, think it is.

Lady Gaga has since broken three Guinness World Records, including one as the most downloaded artist of the year (in 2009). He has had four singles reach the 10 million sales mark and 15 songs reach No. 1, and has earned 13 Grammys, two Golden Globes, and an Oscar.

However, congratulations to Waddell for his five songs on Spotify. To honor him, we’ll find a quiet place to eat a sandwich instead of listening to him talk.