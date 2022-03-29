Dallas County closes some COVID-19 testing centers

Dallas County will close some testing sites covid-19 as of April 1, due to a drop in the number of coronavirus cases. Among those that will close is the largest, in Fair Park or Parque de la Feria.

During the last few weeks there has been a reported decrease in the number of new cases of covid-19 in Dallas County.

“Transmission is currently lower than we have experienced in many months,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said as he released the report of new cases Monday.

However, in other parts of the world, such as China, a new outbreak It has caused deaths in places where no deaths have been recorded for a year.

The test centers that will only operate until March 31 are:

Dallas College Mountain View Campus at 4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Dallas College Richland Campus at 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Dallas College North Lake Campus at 2000 W. Walnut Lane, Irving, TX 75038

Fair Park (on the fairgrounds), at 2000 Gaisford Street, Dallas, TX 75210

Crawford Aquatic Center, at 375 S. Prairie Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75217

Dallas County will continue to operate six COVID-19 testing sites, which are:

Dallas College Eastfield Campus, at 3737 Motley Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Ellis Davis Field House, at 9191 S Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232

Trinity View Park, at 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060

Mesquite ISD’s Memorial Stadium, at 2500 Memorial Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149

T. Boone Pickens YMCA, at 601 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201

Vickery Park Branch Library, at 8333 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231

The city of Fort Worth also closed several testing and vaccination centers this week as COVID-19 cases dropped.