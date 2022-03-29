Dallas County closes some COVID-19 testing centers

Dallas County will close some testing sites covid-19 as of April 1, due to a drop in the number of coronavirus cases. Among those that will close is the largest, in Fair Park or Parque de la Feria.
During the last few weeks there has been a reported decrease in the number of new cases of covid-19 in Dallas County.
“Transmission is currently lower than we have experienced in many months,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said as he released the report of new cases Monday.
However, in other parts of the world, such as China, a new outbreak It has caused deaths in places where no deaths have been recorded for a year.
The test centers that will only operate until March 31 are:
- Dallas College Mountain View Campusat 4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
- Dallas College Richland Campusat 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243
- Dallas College North Lake Campusat 2000 W. Walnut Lane, Irving, TX 75038
- Fair Park (on the fairgrounds), at 2000 Gaisford Street, Dallas, TX 75210
- Crawford Aquatic Center, at 375 S. Prairie Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Dallas County will continue to operate six COVID-19 testing sites, which are:
- Dallas College Eastfield Campus, at 3737 Motley Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
- Ellis Davis Field House, at 9191 S Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232
- Trinity View Park, at 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060
- Mesquite ISD’s Memorial Stadium, at 2500 Memorial Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75149
- T. Boone Pickens YMCA, at 601 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201
- Vickery Park Branch Library, at 8333 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
The city of Fort Worth also closed several testing and vaccination centers this week as COVID-19 cases dropped.