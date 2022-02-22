Dallas County returns to orange alert for risk of covid-19

The Dallas County judge announced Monday that the risk alert for covid-19 will reduce from red to orange. The orange alert means “extreme caution”.

Dallas was not in Orange alert since December when the omicron variant began to hit North Texas.

“We need our leaders and residents to continue to support precautions to protect those individuals who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” Jenkins said in a tweet Monday.

The Public Health Committee recommends a move from 🔴 to 🟠 but stresses the need for vaccination, boosting, masking and distancing. We believe that Dallas County has made tremendous progress and that the case counts are decreasing but our transmission risk is high. Hence,… — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 21, 2022

Last week, Dallas had 3,001 cases, which is a decline, but still high compared to predicted levels, but cases have fallen rapidly.

According to state data, 73% of those over the age of 5 in Dallas County have at least one dose of the vaccine. Only 63% are fully vaccinated.

The Jenkins health committee, a group of hospital leaders and other public health officials informally advising the county judge, also recommended continuing to wear masks in public spaces and schools, and maintaining social distance in public spaces. , vaccination and vaccine booster.

The city’s alert code is symbolic, but it is a tool to inform residents of the state of spread of the virus.