Dallas Love Field Airport shooting; woman opens fire and unleashes chaos

Dallas- A woman opened fire Monday morning at Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas Police (DPD) reported.

At 10:59 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at one of the air terminal’s access doors, entered the bathroom, put on a hoodie and began shooting, Dallas police chief said. Eddie Garcia.

Garcia said the woman was shooting at the ceiling.

An officer shot the woman in the legs. She had to be transported to a hospital. Her condition is stable, police said. The woman’s name was not released. DPD reported that there are no more injured than the aggressor.

Chief Garcia: At 10:59, 37 year old woman was dropped off, goes into a bathroom, put on “some sort of a hoodie.” “She produces a handgun and begins firing…She was aiming at the ceiling.”

An officer shot the woman and she was taken to the hospital.

TSA warned users that there will be delays due to the incident and asked travelers to check with the airlines for possible rescheduling of flights. The agency announced that Southwest flights, suspended since 11 am, will be activated again at 2:30 pm Central time.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron tweeted the following after being evacuated: “Just evacuated from Love Field after an apparent shooting. The family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

Several people at the airport took to social media to share photos, videos, and accounts of evacuations and closures in certain areas of the airport.

Travel alert – @DallasLoveField @TSA staff is working to get travelers through airport security checkpoint & in from heat. Don’t have time when that will be completed. TSA recommends travelers check with airlines prior to departing for airport as travel schedules will be impacted —TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) July 25, 2022

With information from DMN.