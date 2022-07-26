News

Dallas Love Field Airport shooting; woman opens fire and unleashes chaos

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 83 1 minute read

Update: Updated at 2:33 pm with the health status of the aggressor

Dallas- A woman opened fire Monday morning at Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas Police (DPD) reported.

At 10:59 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at one of the air terminal’s access doors, entered the bathroom, put on a hoodie and began shooting, Dallas police chief said. Eddie Garcia.

Garcia said the woman was shooting at the ceiling.

An officer shot the woman in the legs. She had to be transported to a hospital. Her condition is stable, police said. The woman’s name was not released. DPD reported that there are no more injured than the aggressor.

TSA warned users that there will be delays due to the incident and asked travelers to check with the airlines for possible rescheduling of flights. The agency announced that Southwest flights, suspended since 11 am, will be activated again at 2:30 pm Central time.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron tweeted the following after being evacuated: “Just evacuated from Love Field after an apparent shooting. The family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

Several people at the airport took to social media to share photos, videos, and accounts of evacuations and closures in certain areas of the airport.

With information from DMN.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 83 1 minute read

Related Articles

Haitian survivors of the shipwreck in the Bahamas are shocked

10 mins ago

Trump redoubles his presidential order in Washington: “This country is going to hell” | International

21 mins ago

They challenge the law “Do not say gay” in Florida so that it does not govern the new course

1 hour ago

Wuhan seafood market was likely the epicenter of the coronavirus

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button