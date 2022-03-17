Dallas lowers covid-19 risk level to yellow alert

Dallas County will lower the risk level for COVID-19 from orange to yellow, which means there will be fewer restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday that the county’s Public Health Committee has met and decided it’s safe to lower the alert level.

“Hope all is well. The Public Health Committee met and reviewed the county’s metrics which continue to improve. In general, we are seeing the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and pressure on the health system ”, Jenkins posted on social media of him.

After an increase in cases due to the omicron variant between December and January, cases have decreased in recent weeks. This Tuesday, 788 infected people were reported in three days (from March 12 to 14) and another 14 deaths.

Although the decrease in the level of risk in the county is imminent, Jenkins asked people to continue getting vaccinated and maintaining some preventive measures, such as the use of masks or social distancing, so that the risk remains low.

“We may not be out of the woods yet,” Jenkins said.

In recent days, in countries such as China, England or Spain, increases in cases and hospitalizations have been reported due to a new subvariant of omicron.

This is the second time Dallas County has lowered its risk alert to yellow since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first time was in the summer of last year, on June 14, 2021, and it only lasted at that level for just over a month, since on July 23 it rose to orange again due to the increase in cases of the delta variant.