Dallas Mavericks Fan Wins $ 100,000 in Bitcoin at NBA Event By CoinTelegraph

© Igor Faun Dallas Mavericks fan wins $ 100,000 in Bitcoin at NBA event

A Dallas Mavericks fan won $ 100,000 in (BTC) after scoring a string of baskets at a National Basketball Association (NBA) event sponsored by crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.

Isaiah Stone, the winner of the event, completed all stages of the challenge which included a free throw, a three-point shot and a half-court shot. According to the Dallas Mavericks, the Voyager-sponsored prize pool was the biggest on-field promotion for the team:

“Isaiah Stone just won the BIGGEST cash prize ever for a Dallas Mavericks field promotion! He took home $ 100,000 in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) thanks to our new partner Voyager. “

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

