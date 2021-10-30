News

Dallas Mavericks fan wins $ 100,000 in Bitcoin at NBA event

Dallas Mavericks fan won $ 100,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) after scoring a series of baskets at a National Basketball Association (NBA) event sponsored by crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.

Isaiah Stone, the winner of the event, completed all stages of the challenge which included a free throw, a three-point shot, and a half-court shot. Being to the Dallas Mavericks, the Voyager-sponsored prize pool was the biggest on-field promotion for the team:

“Isaiah Stone just won the BIGGEST cash prize ever for a Dallas Mavericks field promotion! He took home $ 100,000 in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) thanks to our new partner Voyager. “

On Wednesday, Voyager Digital signed a five-year partnership deal with Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks to increase crypto exposure among NBA fans through various promotions.

As Cointelegraph reported, the crypto trading platform will also have naming rights to the club’s Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas, which is home to the Mavericks team in the NBA 2K League. According to Cuban:

“Our partnership with Voyager will allow Mavs and NBA fans to find out more about Voyager and how to make more money on the Voyager platform than traditional financial applications.”

Additionally, the NBA team’s rewards program allows fans to purchase products and win prizes in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Related: Coinbase announces multi-year partnership with NBA and WNBA

On October 19, well-known cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase signed a multi-year partnership with five NBA leagues (NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball) as an official partner to enhance interaction with the fans.

Kate Rouch, Coinbase’s chief marketing officer, said that “as part of the partnership, we will create interactive experiences to engage athletes and the incredible NBA and WNBA community around the world.”

