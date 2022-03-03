Dallas reports 498 cases and only three deaths from covid-19

infections reported by dallas county on Wednesday, March 2: 498 cases

Dead people: 3

Beds available in intensive care: 51

Visits to emergency rooms in the last 24 hours for suspected covid-19: 317

Total Weekly Cases: 1,501

Weekly contagion rate per 100,000 inhabitants: 57.0

Dallas reported 498 COVID-19 infections and just three deaths on Wednesday, March 2.

The people who lost their lives are a man in his 50s from Carrollton, another man in his 60s from Irving and a woman in her 80s, also from Irving. All had previous health problems.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins highlighted the low death toll reported this day.

“The number of deaths reported today is lower than it has been (in a long time). And while every life is precious, I expect this trend to continue (downward) as fewer and fewer people are hospitalized and sick with covid-19.”

To end the pandemic, the best strategy is still to be vaccinated. To find a place near you to get vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov

Since the start of the pandemic, Dallas has accumulated 469,115 confirmed cases and 5,992 deaths.

infections reported by dallas county Tuesday March 1: 646 cases (three days total)

Dead people: 5

Dallas reported 646 covid-19 infections and five deaths on Tuesday, March 1, in a report that includes tests for three days, from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, in a clear reflection of the continued downward trend in coronavirus cases in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins celebrated that the region is going through a period of few infections but warned that new waves of coronavirus could arrive and for this you have to be ready. “To be better prepared for whatever COVID-19 brings us next, get vaccinated if you haven’t already, or get a booster if you’ve already been vaccinated,” Jenkins said.

To find a place near you to get vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov

Those who died in the three days included a woman in her 50s from Garland, a man in her 50s from Cedar Hills, another woman in her 70s from Garland, and two other women in their 80s from Dallas. All had previous health problems.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dallas has accumulated 468,617 confirmed cases and 5,989 deaths.

