Dallas SMU student wins prestigious scholarship to study medicine

One of the dreams of Teresa Acosta, a 22-year-old student, is to have a clinic in Pleasant Grove that serves people of Hispanic origin and other low-income minorities. But to move forward with that goal she needs financial support, only in this way will it be possible to pay for the university in a way as long as medicine.

A few days ago he received the good news that among 472 applicants to a scholarship for hispanic students throughout the country she was selected, the only one in Dallas.

“What I want to do with this scholarship is help me pay for college next year,” Acosta said in an interview.

She will study for a Masters in Public Health at Boston University starting in August 2022, after graduating from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in Human Rights, Biology, and a minor in Spanish and History.

“I am the first in my family to receive a college degree,” said the student.

The scholarship he applied for is called Doctor Ervin “Vinny” Caraballo and supports students who seek to continue in the classroom and show a strong passion for participating in their community, in charge of this grant is the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (DOES).

Acosta, in addition to being an outstanding student, at the university has been part of the student senate, president of the first generation association and vice president of the Global Medical Brigades.

She will receive $2,500 per semester in financial support, so she needs more scholarships to cover her entire master’s program, which would cost $85,000. Once she finishes, she will have several more years to go before she becomes a surgeon.

One of the specializations that students in gynecology and obstetrics want to have, personal reasons matter.

“I always tell the story of my passion to do this: when I was little, I was 9 years old, my mom was pregnant and I watched how she navigated to get to clinic appointments, I had to go to another clinic and another, to Sometimes from the other side of the city, and when we arrived at that clinic they were full and in the same situation: with undocumented women, who did not have health insurance, and did not speak Spanish, with receptionists who only spoke English,” Acosta said during the interview. .

The problem was the umbilical cord around the neck of her unborn brother: she, a 9-year-old girl in elementary school, had to do her best to translate the technical things that the doctors said to her mother—a native of San Luis Potosí—the most important of all was that she had to undergo a cesarean section to save him.

“We live in Pleasant Grove and many of the clinics we went to were in churches, some had free appointments, we went to clinics that were funded by Parkland but from Parkland at that time there was only one in our area. We had to drive or ask neighbors for a ride, drive to Oak Cliff or to the medical district, far from our house,” he said.

That is why the dream of continuing to study, the desire to be in medical school and then set up a clinic that supports Hispanic women and women from other underrepresented communities in Dallas.

“A clinic in Pleasant Grove to help people who need it, so that money is not a barrier to not going to see a doctor,” Acosta said.

He also wants to establish a clinic on the ranch where his father was born in Zacatecas and another of his goals is to be part of Doctors Without Borders, travel and help in complex situations.