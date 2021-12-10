Dalma Maradona attacks: “The image of dad on the Napoli shirt? Open judicial proceedings! Ceci donated the statue to hide more, first they invited us and then no: madness”

Dalma Maradona, daughter of DiegoArmandoMaradona, has given a long interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport in view of a documentary that will shoot about his father.

Napoli are playing with a shirt with the image of his father.

“Yup. And there are several open legal proceedings on this. There is a person who is using my father’s name and image without any kind of authorization, and the matter is in the hands of the lawyers. We must not take advantage of my father, nor exploit his image and his name. Things must be done well, to carry out certain projects you need to talk to the right people. It is no coincidence that none of the children were present at the inauguration of the statue dedicated to my father at the stadium. People don’t know what’s behind this thing, I like the idea, all right, but it bothers me that the person who donated this statue did it to hide so many other things, it’s inadmissible ».

Did they contact you to participate?

“It was all very confusing. Initially they invited us, then no, then yes, madness. However, we could not participate in an act of presentation of a statue donated by a person with whom we have a legal dispute. We have had no relations with Napoli, and I have nothing against the club: our legal problems are with others and will be settled in court “

Is a rapprochement between the parties possible?