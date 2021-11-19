Dalot getting closer and closer: Pinto wants to give Mou the first reinforcement

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA LATEST NEWS – It appears to be the right back the first reinforcement that Tiago Pinto wants to give to Josè Mourinho, going to fill the first gap in the squad of Rome on the lane manned by Karsdorp alone.

It could be alongside him from January Diogo Dalot, 22, Portuguese right fielder on which the Manchester United doesn’t seem willing to bet. Josè has a different opinion Moruinho, who trained him in the Red Devils by spending sweet words for him.

“Diogo is a extremely talented defender, has all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this team. He has all the attributes a full back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical qualities. Among those of his age, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a great future“, The statements of the Special One in 2018.

The explosion of Dalot it hasn’t arrived yet, but last year in Milan had impressed well: the Rossoneri then tried to keep him in the team, but the proposed formula had not convinced the Red Devils. Now it’s there Rome to try: Pinto he knows that to get to checkers he will have to insert a redemption obligation and on this he is negotiating with the British.

The gm is a strong agreement in principle already reached with the player, who would like to return to Mourinho and try to take flight in Rome, a club willing to give him the space he thinks he deserves. In the coming weeks, Pinto will try to reach an agreement with the Red Devils, but he knows it will not be easy: the negotiation for Smalling is the most striking example. To secure Dalot, the Giallorossi will have toor make an effort and meet United’s demands.

Sources: Il Romanista / Corriere dello Sport