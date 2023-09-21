Dalton Gomez: How did you meet Ariana Grande and when did you start dating?

This note was originally published in 2021.

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in 2021 after dating for just over a year. According to TMZ and sources close to the couple, Grande and Gomez have been separated since January 2023 and are on the verge of divorce.

The couple got married over the weekend, according to tmzwho first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, got married in front of 20 guests at their home in Montecito.

The small ceremony seemed fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.

This is everything you need to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent in California.

What does he do and what is his net worth?

Gomez, who was born and raised in Southern California, works as a “sole buyer’s agent” for Los Angeles-based real estate firm Aaron Kirman Group, according to his resume on the company’s website, which reads that he served for his first three years. As Director of Operations.

Gomez’s bio reads, “With this vast experience, Gomez now has one of the highest rates of VIP buyers and is already adding several high-profile deals across the city.” “He is highly sought after due to his extensive knowledge of significant architectural and luxury properties, he is fast becoming an industry stalwart.”

According to the company’s website, Gomez recently sold homes for $12.5 million and $8.9 million.

While his exact net worth is unknown, the magazine lifestyle They estimate that Gomez is worth $20 million, taking into account commissions from the sale of multimillion-dollar properties.

How did Gomez and Grande meet and when did they start dating?

However, it is currently unclear how Gomez and Grande introduced themselves. Eli It was previously reported that the real estate agent has famous friends, as he previously appeared on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Stories in July 2017.

A source had told earlier also And! news Gomez and Grande “run in the same social circles.”

Although she may meet celebrities, Gomez keeps a relatively low profile, with only 4,200 Instagram followers on her personal account.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in January last year, were first seen in February, before deciding to quarantine together in March amid the pandemic.

At that time a source had told People The singer was quarantined with a group of people, which included Gomez, and they “had been spending time together for a few months.”

“Ariana doesn’t want to have another public relationship, so she’s trying to keep it quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” the source said.

Gomez and Grande went public with their relationship in May, when she appeared in the pop star’s music video stuck with u

After confirming their relationship with a birthday post on Instagram in June, Grande continued to post infrequent photos of Gomez on her account, where she has more than 234 million followers.

The 27-year-old announced that she and Gomez were engaged in December 2020, when she shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram, as well as her diamond and pearl engagement ring with the caption: “Always and Ahead” .

In an Instagram album posted with the couple last month, Grande called Gomez “my heart, my person.”

“Thank you so much for having you,” he said.

However, Grande, who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson, has also expressed her desire to make the relationship more private. In April 2020, he reposted a video of Florence Pugh, in which the actress defended her relationship with Zac Braff, saying: “Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated. It can be really painful to share special things about your personal life that make you happy online.”

“I know I stopped to protect my loved ones and myself, but I just wanted to share this and let you know that you expressed everything very well and we appreciate you doing so. Hey, @florencepugh.”

However, a representative for the singer points out that as of now, Grande has not spoken publicly about her marriage. People that “the room (at the wedding) was so happy and full of love” and “the couple and both families could not have been happier.”

Before her engagement to Davidson, which was broken off in 2018 after a few months of dating, Grande was dating her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in 2018.