damage caused by the weapons of the cheaters reduced to a minimum – Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard’s fight against i continues cheater from Call of Duty: Warzone. After the introduction of the Ricochet anti-cheat system, it has now emerged that the damage caused by the weapons of those who use the aimbot during the game they were greatly reduced. For those unfamiliar with them, aimbots automatically target the enemy making it impossible to miss a shot.

While Ricochet was introduced with public announcements, even very bold ones, this small but substantial novelty, always linked to the same system, was silently implemented with the update last Friday.

For a visual representation of how it all works, we refer you to a video posted on Reddit that shows a cheater humiliated by Ricochet while playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Basically, the shots fired with the active aimbot do less and less damage and, even if they always hit the mark, they end up becoming completely ineffective.

As you can see the infallible warrior, once deprived of the cheat became cannon fodder. Also because using cheats prevents you from improving.

How did the cheater manufacturers respond to the novelty? Very bad. Apparently for now they can do almost nothing, if not to buffer the situation, given that Activision’s is a backend technology.

Of course, all those players who just want to play in peace without getting in the way of these losers will benefit from it.