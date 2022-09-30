Damage from Hurricane Ian as it Passes Through Florida – NBC 7 South Florida

Ian made landfall last Wednesday at 3 pm as a category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, on the west coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English) and continued to hit the peninsula, causing storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.

In these videos you can see part of the magnitude of the damage caused by the cyclone.

SANIBEL AND CAPTIVA, THE FIRST TO FEEL IAN’S FURY

A camera captured when storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged a highway on Sanibel Island, Florida, in the span of an hour.

Part of a major highway in southwest Florida collapsed after the devastating landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Ian. Video shows the destruction of the Sanibel Viaduct.

Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Southwest Florida

IN NAPLES THE STORM SURGE WAS HAVING

It didn’t take a direct hit for Naples to feel Ian’s fury. Longtime residents said it’s unlike any storm they’ve ever witnessed before.

The report by Yuniesky Ramírez, from Telemundo 51, shows part of the destruction, the great floods and the first balance of what happened in this city in southwestern Florida, which was hit by Hurricane Ian.

The images were captured in Naples, Florida.

First images of flooding in Naples by Hurricane Ian.

IN FORT MYERS THERE ARE UNRECOGNIZABLE AREAS

In Southwest Florida’s Lee County, the impact was tremendous.

In Fort Myers, many of its streets were turned into water channels, houses were completely flooded, while many fallen trees can be seen throughout the city.

These are the first images of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.

In Fort Myers, damage remains visible around every corner.

SARASOTA FELT THE CYCLONE’S FURY

The impact of Hurricane Ian in parts of southwestern and central eastern Florida has been devastating. Heavy rains, winds and flooding directly hit areas like Sarasota.

The report by Alexis Boentes, from Telemundo 51, gives an account of the first damage that can be seen in one of the areas that suffered from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

THE SEA AWAY FROM TAMPA BAY

The sea of ​​Tampa Bay receded as one of the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some specialists call this phenomenon that has happened before, as a reverse storm surge.

Sergio González explains to us.

IN ORLANDO AND KISSIMMEE, SUFFER FROM FLOODS

Towards the Orlando area, Ian arrived as a tropical storm, however, the intense rains generated significant flooding and evacuations.

A reporter in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through heavy flooding on her way to work.

Authorities are rescuing by boat people who have been waiting several hours for help in the Osceola County community.

A man said that the water got into his house during the early hours of the morning. Arnulfo Peralta has the details.

A firefighter carried two children to a sidewalk without overflowing water.

Look the photos.

IN THE CAYS THERE WERE ALSO FLOODS AND DESTROY

The Florida Keys did not receive a direct hit from the hurricane, which moved further west, however the rains, gusty winds and storm surge left flooding and destruction.

A small business center caught fire in Key West and several streets were flooded in an area highly prone to flooding.

This Thursday, with better weather conditions, residents, business owners and tourists expect a quick recovery,

SOUTH FLORIDA ALSO SUFFERED BY TORNADOES

Rains, a storm warning and at least two tornadoes affected areas of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

Trees that fell on houses, planes that flipped over at one of the Broward airports and floods were some of the effects of the hurricane that did not include this area in its cone of trajectory. Here are the images of what happened.

RESCUE, FLOOD, FIRE AND MORE

Residents and emergency services in Florida experienced firsthand the consequences of the impact of Hurricane Ian. Here is a selection of videos with those images that show the consequences of the cyclone and the action of those who work in the rescue and care work in the disaster area.

Residents and first responders in Florida got a firsthand look at how Hurricane Ian, which impacted the state on Wednesday, affected them.

