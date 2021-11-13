“Damaged Lewis Hamilton’s car”, Formula 1 in chaos – Libero Quotidiano





The war in Formula 1 transcends. First, a brief summary of the facts. We are in Brazil, at the Interlagos GP, where both are in the sights Lewis Hamilton is Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver – in addition to having to serve a relegation on the grid due to the replacement of a component – also risks another penalty. There are indeed doubts on the drive of Drs, in short, on compliance with the regulation of its aileron. And the commissioners are called upon to decide on a possible and further penalty.

Then here is Verstappen, the Red Bull driver e world leader with 19 points advantage, accused of having touched Hamilton’s Mercedes under a parc fermé, a circumstance prohibited by the regulation. In fact, a video shows the Dutchman “spying” on the rival car, then actually touching the spoiler. And for this also Vertappen risks a penalty. In short, in a decisive GP for one of the most beautiful Formula 1 world championships in recent history, everything is happening. Tension skyrocketing.

But now, after the necessary premise, here we are at the last, unthinkable, act of this war. According to what was declared by Helmut Marko, Mercedes would like to support before the commissioners the thesis that the rear wing of Hamilton in the viewfinder was damaged by Verstappen in a parc fermé. Marko’s words were relaunched by F1-insider.com. A crazy accusation, if confirmed. “It’s incredibleadded Marko, who is Red Bull’s youth program manager.

Incidentally, Verstappen has already finished his interview with the stewards, which lasted an hour. At the end of which he cut short: “I can’t say anything“The decisions, with absolute probability, will come after the second interview with Mercedes.