Damar Hamlin: NFL star woke up and asked doctors who won the game

Photo of Admin Admin21 hours ago
  • Madeline Halpert
  • BBC News, New York

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills.

Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday at a football game.

American football star Damar Hamlin woke up Thursday after collapsing during a game on Monday and asked doctors who treated him at the hospital if his team won the game.

The Buffalo Bills player suffered a heart attack on the field during Monday night’s game at Ohio.

Doctors and their team say it has shown a “marked improvement” in the last 24 hours and that you are “neurologically intact”.

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit since he was taken from the field.

