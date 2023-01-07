Damar Hamlin recovers favorably after collapsing on the field of play
Many consider that the evolution of Damar Hamlin has been a miracle, after collapsing on the field of play in the middle of the NFL Monday Night Football match. The Buffalo Bills player is recovering favorably and has been quite a surprise for the organization.
Of course, it should be noted that the player continues to breathe on his own, but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. This Friday Hamlin was removed from the ventilator and showed the ability to speak.
The 24-year-old also made a brief live video conference appearance Friday for his teammates, making various hand signals and saying, “I love you guys.”
Hamlin fell unconscious to the surprise of his teammates before a regular crash and was immediately helped by the medical staff of both teams. It was learned that he presented heart problems and had to be revived on the playing field, being stabilized and finally removed by ambulance.
The Bills plan to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first responders and medical personnel who treated the player when they close out the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.