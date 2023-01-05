Damar Hamlin shows improvement, NFL readies games – Luces del Siglo

The NFL prepares the games for Week 18, while ‘safety’ Damar Hamlin “has shown a marked improvement in the last 24 hours.”

STAFF / LIGHTS OF THE CENTURY

CANCÚN, Q. ROO.- The NFL prepares the games for Week 18, while ‘safety’ Damar Hamlin “has shown a notable improvement in the last 24 hours,” according to the Bills. The players and coaches showed their respect and support for the player, while the matches continue to be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Buffalo reported in a statement that “Damar is in critical condition, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is steadily improving. We appreciate all the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals, where he was taken to the hospital. The league suspended the event and this Thursday began talks with the teams to resume the activity, but they are also considering canceling it and opting for another tiebreaker criteria.

“Everything is being considered,” said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL operations. The manager indicated that they could take a scenario similar to the one that occurred in 2020 due to the pandemic, where they would consider the “percentage of victories or their value.”

The game between the Bills and Bengals could define the winner of the AFC and if called off, it would set the stage for Kansas City to take the lead with a win over the weekend.

For Week 18, Buffalo should host the Patriots and Cincinnati the Ravens, both on Sunday, January 8, at 1:00 p.m.

“We will let (Bills coach) Sean McDermott, his team and his players, who are the most important here, guide us if we have to make that decision (about the game) collectively, and what is best for Sean and his team. guys,” added Vincent.

