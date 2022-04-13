Damaris Betancourt, the Cuban photographer who spent ten days in Mazorra and took 20 years to publish the photos

The photographer Cuban, resident in Switzerland, Damaris Betancourt traveled to Cuba in 1998 to cover the visit to the Island of Pope John Paul II. Finally, she did not get the necessary permission for that work because she is Cuban, so she decided to dedicate her time to take pictures at the psychiatric hospital Havanaknown as dungeon. “I was very naive, I thought I was going to be able to enter the prohibited places, take the photo that no one had taken, and it was not like that, those ten days I was escorted at all times,” Betancourt says in an interview with DIARIO DE CUBA.

Betancourt’s photos were not appreciated in Swisswhere, he says, “Cuba’s presence in the press is highly biased, there was also the issue of distance. Those photos had nothing sensational for them, because at that time some tourists and personalities were going to take that tour in Mazorra. They taught what I call ‘crazy happy'”.

23 years after that visit, Betancourt’s photos were published in the book titled Ten days in Mazorra, in which each image has a backstory.

Betancourt says that, despite the fact that her guide in Mazorra prevented her from going to some places in the hospital, she was grateful that he was with her. “I had never been with people with psychiatric disorders, I would not know how to behave in a moment of lack of control. In addition, they are huge pavilions, you enter and you get lost”.

“The interns are very sick peopleThey are not temporary things, they are people who live there and have been there for a long time. In fact, I met a patient who was born in Mazorra. His name was Rafael and he was the only inmate who could reach the address and sit in the chair of Bernabé Ordaz “, the then director of the asylum who has been linked to the practice of torturing dissidents.

“I smoked at the time and when they realized I was giving away cigarettes they approached me. One of the things that Ordaz guaranteed was his two boxes of cigarettes a dayThey smoked a lot. They asked me for photos and that’s how I went through those corridors, “says Betancourt, who believes he recognized in his photos one of the 26 who died of hunger and cold in Mazorra in 2010, four years after Ordaz’s death.

“I heard very sad stories (…). Some were certainly very funny, but behind that cordiality there were some terrible stories. The diagnosis of schizophrenia is brutal. They are completely helpless people.says the photographer.

“The relationship between the inmates and the workers of the hospital he was very friendly. I also had access to highly medicated patients who were not in crisis periods. Nowadays I know when a person is under medication of this type because there is a special sparkle in their eyes. There is an emptiness in the gaze.”

“I remember that the female interns got along very well with the nursesThey had a special relationship, they were very affectionate and obedient with them”.

Betancourt says that he arrived at the hospital in the morning and left in the afternoon, after having lunch.. She remembers the happiness that invaded her when she passed the exit gate. “She invaded me an impressive feeling of freedom, even knowing that she was there voluntarily”.

If I were to do this work again, Betancourt “would emphasize the spaces, which at that time were not important to me. Mazorra, architecturally speaking, was a beautiful place, built under the Colony. It had green areas, a baseball field, roses… “he recalls.

It took more than 20 years for Betancourt to give value to the photos he took during those ten days in the Cuban asylum. “I thought I was going to get a series of denouncing photographs, that it would reach the electroshock cameras, that I had to photograph patients with sequelae, and I didn’t know how to give value to the material I had collected at that time.”

“Over time, I reviewed those photos and realized that they are testimonials. I don’t know if there is other documentation in that way compiled by someone outside the ruling party.”

Betancourt says that the photos began to attract attention after he uploaded them on his social networks. “There were a lot of reactions. For Cubans, Mazorra means something and there is the shadow that dissidents have been tortured there, there are testimonies and therefore the halo of mystery that surrounds this place. Seeing that it has ended up in a book makes me very happy, although I also want to show the series in exhibitions,” says Betancourt.

“The reaction that exists in an exhibition, when people are face to face with an image, they can see it up close and talk to it, I find it fantastic”.