D’Ambrosio: “Fundamental Brozo. Dumfries deserves compliments. At half-time we said to each other … “

“Brozovic has always been important for Inter, but in recent years even more, given that he has had impressive growth. It seemed like an easy game given the situation, but if you don’t prove your worth on the pitch you risk bad figures. We told each other before taking the field. We were angry for not having closed it in the first half, and this is the difference compared to last year. Thus, we also dominated in the second half. When you have to reconfirm it is increasingly difficult, there is a lot of work behind it. We are following different lines than last season. Dumfries? I try to give advice to the youngest, to those who arrive in Italy in a difficult league like ours. But then it is their merit if they follow those who give them advice. He has pedaled with his head down and is getting the compliments he deserves. The advancing defenders? Yes, but always with balance. We are always short. We have more freedom to play, but always the daughter of principles“.