Damián Betular said that he made a $20,000 cake for a wedding: who was it for

Damián Betular worked for ten years in one of the most luxurious hotels in Argentina, the Palacio Duhau. During that time, the famous pastry chef rubbed shoulders with many world-renowned celebrities and politicians.: Will Smith, Barack Obama, Emma Stone, Ricky Martin and Donald Trump were some of those he met.

Not only that, but she also made very luxurious cakes, on request, for special and exclusive events. This Saturday He was in PH, We Can Talk, with Andy Kusnetzoff and he told what was the most expensive cake he made in his life.

The host of the program that is broadcast by phone He asked her if the most expensive cake she had ever made was seven thousand dollars. And Betular surprised with the answer: “No, more than $20,000.”

The Masterchef jury said that this cake was made for the wedding of two famous Argentines. Although he did not want to reveal their identity, he said that they are no longer together. In addition, he added that they were married at the Duhau Palace and that the cake (which had 40 floors and a thousand sugar roses) was a copy of the one from the wedding of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, which was almost simultaneously.

From the characteristics that Betular described, it can be concluded that he made that cake for Victoria’s wedding Vanucci and Matías Garfunkel, who celebrated their wedding in that hotel and with 150 guests.