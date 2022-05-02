Damián Di Pace: Argentine opportunities, the tax burden and why the cryptocurrency “bubble” will burst

Post-pandemic, the world had been transformed like never before. According to specialists, in a single year electronic commerce advanced what otherwise would have taken between three and five years. Nearby stores were strengthened, favoring open-air shopping malls. And even the smallest of companies incorporated technology into their day-to-day activities.

Having gone through so many changes in so few years, Can you predict what the future trading trends are? According to Damián Di Pace, an economics specialist, they are currently looming some changes in customs that could be consolidated in the coming years. In addition, I assure you that “we are facing the dawn of a great cryptocurrency bubble.”

“The human being is a social being, and today digitizes that sociability. The new generations, the alpha, zeta and X, are going to be so digitized that the experience is going to go through the physical experience of the purchase. For these generations, it will be an added value to go shopping in physical stores, which should be adjusted to their mode of consumption: QR codes, wireless payments, touch screens. In short, this technology is going to be fundamental, because consumers will want to go to the store and live the experience, but with cutting-edge technology”, explained Di Pace, who will present his next text at the Book Fair The future of commerce to come next May 8.

Paradoxically, those who consume the most physical will be those who best adapt in terms of electronic consumption. Although market penetration will be slower, in the coming years they will fully incorporate electronic shopping, which will coexist with the traditional physical store. An omnichannel experience.

In this context, there are two business models that are being established in the country. On the one hand, dark-store (dark trades), companies that focus on having a lot of space to store their products. In that case, the goal is develop logistics and the last mileand not so much being located in pedestrian and commercial areas.

On the other, the home outlets. Driven by the pandemic, social distancing and the home office, the houses become a new nucleus of economic development. At this point, it is debated whether the trend of this type of trade stems from the high levels of informality in the country.

For the new generations, physical stores will be an added value 330427348

“In Argentina there is high informality because there is a lot of tax pressure, formalization cannot be forced because it will never be achieved. For this, it is necessary to generate incentives and legal and institutional security. If a person laundered with the promise that Personal Assets would be taken away, so that later the same Government would impose the tax again, and then the next one increases the rate and creates more taxes. How is it going to be done to formalize? ”, He considered.

In the future of trade that is coming, Argentina has several opportunities to stand out at a global level. For Di Pace, the first advantage to be taken from globalization is sell locally, but trade the goods globally. Thus, a niche business, which has a small portion of customers in the country, can find a large audience if it scales globally.

“Secondly, Argentina has not yet strongly developed franchises abroad. We could take the experience we have to the world. How many barbecue chains are there outside the country? None, when Argentine meat has a brand value that positions it globally. How many pizza franchises are there? Very few, when Argentine pizza is different from Italian, everyone wants to go eat on Corrientes Avenue. You don’t even have to produce the good to export, just by achieving a degree of innovation, there is an opportunity”exemplified.

The third opportunity that the country has comes from the hand of knowledge and technology. An idea can be collectivized and create interdisciplinary work on a global level. For example, doing a global consultancy on a specific topic. “That, which is a decentralized and innovative system, is the world blockchain“, complete.

Digital assets will also be part of the future to come. For DiPace, Today, Argentines between the ages of 18 and 30 decide to leave behind both pesos and dollars, to adopt other new units and reserves of value in everyday life.

Businesses will have to adapt to cryptocurrencies Shutterstock – Shutterstock

“However, we are at the dawn of a great cryptocurrency bubble. Twenty years before, it already happened with the dot-coms, the market said ‘Close the store, set up a website, because physical stores are going to disappear’. But at that time there was no demand for that, so it caused the level of share value that the market had to disappear from one day to the next. We are just now at the point of e-commerce growth, not even maturity,” he remarked.

The crypto market emerged with bitcoin in 2009, after the outbreak of the global financial crisis, with the aim of creating a decentralized system that did not depend on third parties. Twelve years after its creation, it was only in 2020 that it became an accessible tool, prompting millions of people around the world to get involved. The reverse? “That 97% of digital currencies are useless, the market is going to explode,” she said.

For the market to adopt it as a medium of exchange, first you have to have stability and a value that supports it. According to the specialist, a single currency will not reign. Rather, there will be as many networks as people’s interests, so the market will move towards a fragmentation of centralization, where niche companies will be able to connect even more with their consumers.

“The future is an uncertain place, and I want to give it a daily base of greater certainty, and that is why I try to inform myself. Future trading is going to need a lot of selective information from all the data that is going to be available, which they will have to select in order to be efficient and gain competitiveness”, he concluded.