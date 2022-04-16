Damián Díaz and Adonis Preciado join the casualties of Barcelona SC | Soccer | Sports

In addition to the defeat (3-1) in Buenos Aires at the hands of Lanús, Barcelona SC lost captain Damián Díaz and winger Adonis Preciado on Thursday night during the Copa Sudamericana match against Garnet.

The news of the new injured were announced this Friday morning through a statement on the club’s social channels.

The losses of Díaz and Preciado are added to those of Emmanuel Martínez and Leonai Souza, who traveled with the squad but did not jump onto the pitch of the Fortaleza stadium, and that of Byron Castillo.

Díaz presents at the moment “a gonalgia in one knee (knee pain)” and his injury will be determined when the Canarian delegation arrives in Guayaquil, through an MRI.

Preciado “suffers from trauma to his right foot,” for which images will also be taken upon arrival in the country.

Martínez “has a medial collateral ligament strain” in one knee and will continue with therapy sessions.

Souza “is still in the process of recovering from the bone contusion he suffered in his foot.” The Brazilian player could return in ten days.

While Castillo, who did not travel to Argentina, “continues to be careful in his recovery after the head injury” he suffered in the game against Orense.

While waiting to know the list of those summoned for the match on date 8 of the LigaPro Serie A as a visitor against Liga de Quito, the rest of the bullfighter squad will continue their trip this Friday to Quito, according to the report of the medical services of Barcelona SC.

The five players will not be available to coach Jorge Célico to face the clash against the Albos on Sunday, April 17 at the Rodrigo Paz stadium. (D)