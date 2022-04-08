Damián Díaz’s outstanding Olympic goal against Wanderers in the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | Sports

Damián Díaz missed a penalty (minute 50), resolved a one-on-one match badly (51), but managed to beat goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrena with an Olympic goal that certified the victory of Barcelona SC 4-2 against Montevideo Wanderers in the first date of Group A of the South American Cup 2022, this Thursday at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

At least three goal situations starred Kitu Díaz in the match against the Uruguayan team.

Precisely, the captain of the yellows after losing the second chance in the 51st minute, from the corner he executed low with the outer edge of the right boot, while the goalkeeper ordered his barrier. Díaz, already roguish in his own right, took a rival player and goalkeeper De Arruabarrena off guard.

In July 2018, Díaz attempted to score an Olympic goal against El Nacional goalkeeper Johan Padilla in a match for the Ecuadorian soccer championship played in the same stadium. Then it was discussed whether or not the goal of the Argentine-Ecuadorian was Olympic.

The Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani at 8 and 12 minutes, Michael Carcelén at 34 converted the first goals for the bullfighter squad, while Hernán Rivera at 13 and Mauro Méndez at 60 discounted for the team from the Uruguayan capital.

The offensive fluidity allowed Barcelona SC to score four goals, which could have been more, since Díaz himself missed a penalty in the 50th minute, with an execution that slowly reached the goalkeeper’s hands.

Situations were also missed by Jonathan Perlaza, Adonis Preciado and Byron Castillo.

Barcelona SC also had difficulties defending, which Wanderers took advantage of.

