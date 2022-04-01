Damian Lillard revealed the NBA star with the most beautiful game in history

For his handling of the ball, Damian Lillard chose an NBA star as the player with the most beautiful game in history. He didn’t choose Michael Jordan or LeBron James!

Throughout the rich, eternal and unique history of the NBAmany players left their mark for the detailed, skillful and beautiful way they played it on the court, but only one earned the distinction of being the best in this category according to Damian Lillard. It’s not Michael Jordanneither Lebron James!

Lillard was chosen as one of the 75 best players in history and, although he generated more controversy than consensus, he became an authoritative voice when choosing the most outstanding of all time. Damian first started with the famous NBA’s Mount Rushmore.

After revealing the four greatest players in NBA history, Damian Lillard went into detail and in his appearance on the podcast ‘Shay Shay Club’by Shannon Sharpe, was encouraged to say who was the player with the most beautiful game of all time.

Michael Jordan and the 10 scoring titles that made him be considered one of the best scorers in history did not make Lillard fall in love. And what about the athleticism and longevity of Lebron James? Either! Damian surprised with his choice.

Damian Lillard revealed the NBA star with the cutest game ever: Kyrie Irving

“I’m going to say Kyrie Irving. I love the way Kyrie plays. I love how his game looks, you know what I mean? It’s his ballhandling, but it’s also just the way he moves and how he can play the game. It has the most beautiful game in history. as seen”Damian Lillard told Shannon Sharpe.