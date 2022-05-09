Damián Rivera dismisses Guatemala and values ​​​​playing in the United States or Costa Rica

The young man from the New England Revolution, Damián Rivera, explained which team he prefers to represent and confessed that he admires Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell.

The 19-year-old footballer and one of the main promises of the New England Revolution, Damian Riverahas not yet made a final decision which national team to representalthough he has the option to play for USA, Costa Rica Y Guatemala.

Despite the fact that a new process is approaching towards the 2026 World Cup, Rivera has not yet 100% confirmed his decisionhowever, what he did reveal in an exclusive interview with ESPN Costa Ricait is which combination do you prefer and what would be your last option.

“The United States is my number 1 option, I grew up here, my parents live here, I have lived here all my life, I really like the United States. Then Costa Rica, without a doubt. They have a great team, it’s a great team, without a doubt, also playing for Costa Rica would be a dream“, he declared.

About the options to play for The Sele He added: “I would have to see what the call is like, but for now, the options are open. Not in an official communication, but Some time ago two people from Fedefútbol contacted me, I’m still in contact with one of them”.

Rivera, who revealed that his nickname “The Tico” a coach put it on when he was five years old, at the moment he is taking his first steps in the Major League Soccer (MLS)however, closed mentioning the players he admires from Central America: “I like Keylor NavasI also follow Joel Campbellwe play in the same positions, he is very fast, he is a winger, a scorer, he is an excellent player”.