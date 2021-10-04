Damiano Carrara, the judge of Bake Off opens a pastry shop in Lucca: “This is what Britney Spears does when she comes to me in Los Angeles”

Having conquered the palate of Americans, including several celebrities who became regular customers of his three Californian clubs, Damiano Carrara is preparing to go bankrupt also in Italy. In fact, on 2 October he inaugurated a Lucca Atelier Damiano Carrara: the judge of Bake Off and flagship face of Real Time and Food Network could strategically choose to open a Milan, Rome or Turin, instead he staked everything on his hometown that he had left to pursue his dream overseas. “But it’s not the circle that closes: closures aren’t for me, I’m for restarts”, he tells FQ Magazine. And not by chance New Beginning is the name he chose for the flagship dessert of the new pastry shop, the entrepreneurial project he focused on before taking another big step: the wedding with his girlfriend Chiara.

Excuse me but in “damianese” – which includes bizarre terms such as ciangommoso, bellino, ciocio – how would you define the opening of your new pastry shop?

(laughs) In Damianese I would not know, also because then they turn me into a meme. In Italian I would simply say a show: it was an ambitious project and the result is surprising. It’s nice when ideas take shape.

Why did you choose to call it Atelier?

Because the laboratory sounded bad, it seemed a bit out of tune. And because I liked to highlight the sartorial inspiration: whoever enters the room enters my world, turns his gaze and immediately notices the visible laboratory, breathes a special perfume.

Is it true that you have created a fragrance for the club?

Yes, based on vanilla extracts and cinnamon flowers. I wanted a sophisticated aroma, which evoked the East and immediately hit the nose of the customers as a baba bath does. To find the right vanilla I smelled dozens of vials, I didn’t like one. Then it finally came.

At the age of 18 he quit his job as a metalworker in Italy and went to the United States to build his dream as a pastry chef with his brother. Today the American “empire” Carrara is at three local levels.

We opened the third in full lockdown and it was a gamble. In America today we have more than 80 employees, in Italy another 13. Technique and creativity are essential to be good pastry chefs but you also need entrepreneurial skills if you really want to realize your dream: either you have them or you don’t go far.

Do you consider the return to Italy a circle that is closing?

No, because I don’t like closures. My mentality does not understand them. I prefer to grow, leave, evolve and start again. It is no coincidence that the flagship dessert of my Atelier is the New Beginning, a new beginning: I wanted a refined dessert and I created a cake with a base of recomposed dark streusel, a white chocolate and vanilla mousse with an insert of marquise and dark mousse and still a creamy with a milk chocolate.

It could have opened in Milan or Rome and instead chose to return to its origins: Lucca, its city.

Lucca is my home, it is the starting point of everything. I could have opened anywhere but there couldn’t have been a better place than this.

Curiosity: did you invite the owners of the company from which you resigned despite having a permanent contract?

(laughs) The owners do not because it is a very large company and I do not know the managers. But I wanted my department head to be there because we remained friends.

From the quiet life of the provinces, in Lucca, to Pasadena the step is not short: it is there that you and your brother Massimiliano opened the third American Carrara’s. How is your business?

We only managed the official opening three weeks ago. Things are good overall but it’s still not as strong as the others, perhaps because we opened at the wrong time. But I’m sure we’ll get to do the numbers we want. We are one step away from Hollywood, in an area where many people move because it is quieter and there is not too much noise.

The Kardashian sisters are among the customers of his premises.

They are in Las Calabasas, every now and then they come and order juices and centrifuged because they are always on a diet. Britney Spears, on the other hand, is one of the regular customers: she takes a cappuccino or a latte macchiato, gives me a rose from the vase and leaves. It is now a ritual. Many stars live in the area, from Sophia Loren to Will Smith. Do you know how often my employees scold me? “Tizia came in, is it possible that you didn’t recognize her?”

Your work is also study and updating: between TV and business, when do you find the time to study?

Between one production and another I always stop for a few weeks, or when I manage to carve out some vacation days. Those who do not update remain stationary and do not evolve is a huge limit. That’s what I try to explain to the competitors of Cake Star.

Right now you and Katia Follesa are on the set of the new Cake Star season: how has the level of pastry chefs evolved over the years?

In very very significant. Italian pastry is among the best in Europe and I must say that in recent years we have always found people interested in participating not only for visibility but also to get involved and challenge their limits.

As a Cake Star competitor, what workhorse would you try to win the race with?

With “L’orto di casa mia”, a reinterpretation of the Torta coi becchi, a typical sweet from Lucca that I tried to transform in a modern way with the use of a chard mousse.

Do you know that you like women a lot but also gays?

(laughs) I do my job and I hope they follow me especially for that. Then if you like me also on an aesthetic level it is a plus but, I’m honest, I don’t care much.

He has been engaged for nine years to Chiara Maggenti but he came out a few months ago to announce the marriage.

Many ask me how I managed to keep his name secret: I simply made my life. One can decide whether or not to expose oneself, to play the gossip card or not. We weren’t interested in doing it.

You were supposed to get married last summer then Chiara had an accident and everything slipped. Have you already rescheduled the wedding?

We have rescheduled them for next July 9th. As long as Chiara doesn’t get hurt again… just think that a few days ago she slipped into the new restaurant.

Will your friend Ernst Knam make the wedding cake?

No, I love Ernst but it is a special day and I would like to take away the satisfaction of designing the cake myself and having my collaborators make it. I already have something special in mind.