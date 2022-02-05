Damiano dei Maneskin at the Olimpico for Rome-Genoa: unleashed in the stands – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

After Sanremo the leader of the Maneskin went to the stadium: he sang the hymn at the top of his voice and allowed himself the most classic of photos waving the yellow and red scarf

Only a few days ago, Tuesday 1 February, Damiano was on the Sanremo stage together with the other members of the Maneskin to honor, as a super guest, the third debut of Amadeus at the Ariston.

Today, Saturday 5th, instead at the Olimpico to watch Rome-Genoa

. On the day in which Francesco Totti sees himself in the stands, Damiano – a great Giallorossi fan – decided to follow Jos Mourinho’s team. Despite the face hidden by the mask and despite being without makeup, the Maneskin singer was easily recognizable. He sang the hymn that accompanied the entrance of Rome at the top of his lungs and allowed himself the most classic of photos: he grabbed the scarf around his neck, took the flap where the club’s shield is and kissed it. .

It should be remembered that in March 2021, after the triumph in Sanremothe club pays homage to the band broadcasting the song that had crowned them winners at the Ariston, to the point of pushing them to the top of Europe of music, with the success at Eurovision in Rotterdam, 31 years after another Italian, Tot Cutugno. His father passed on to Damiano his love for Roma. And when he can, between one concert and another, he cheers in person.