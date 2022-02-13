Damiano from Måneskin sexy on Valentine’s Day with Rihanna lingerie

Not only Sanremo: it is coming Valentine’s Day 2022top time to have fun and self-celebrate with della sexy lingerie.

And who could make gods even hotter erotic outfitsmaybe just those of Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day lingerie, if not Damiano Davidthe lead singer of Måneskin?

Because Damiano dei Maneskin cried in Sanremo “Coraline” is not just the title of a Maneskin song. It is also a novel, which later became an animated film. And a name related to a very special person for the frontman of the band …

Damiano David’s tears for his girlfriend Giorgia Soleri

Damiano David has recently made a name for itself Sanremo Festival 2022 for showing himself during the performance of the song Coraline of the Måneskin in all its sincere fragility.

Damiano of Måneskin’s tears moved everyone. Coraline it was in fact written for his girlfriend Giorgia Soleriwhich Damiano has been with for about five years, and which he also supported in the fight against endometriosis, an “invisible disease” that one in ten women suffer from.

In Sanremo, however, there was not only talk of the relationship between Damiano and Giorgia Soleri, but also of Gucci’s BDSM-inspired look, totally in line with the style daring of the band, which made i Måneskin fans (and probably even those who pretend not to be).

Damiano by Måneskin and Rihanna’s sexy lingerie for Valentine’s Day 2022

But let’s go back to Instagram: it is in fact in his stories that Damiano made an endorsement against the Rihanna’s sexy lingerie for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Below a photo of the men’s lingerie pieces, citing Rihanna who is now pregnant with her partner A $ AP Rocky, Damiano wrote: “Thanks Riri for helping us to be even hotter”.

Damiano refers to the Valentine’s Day 2022 lingerie Savage X Fentythe underwear brand of Rihanna.

There Rihanna’s lingerie line is in the name of inclusiveness for everyone: so Riri has also created the male part of underwear, and not just the female one, thinking of tops, briefs and boxers for bodies of all sizes.

Will we see Damiano from Måneskin in Rihanna’s sexy lingerie?

There Rihanna’s Valentine’s line of men’s lingerie includes, in addition to the classic boxers with hearts in shades of red and pink, something much hotter that many would love to see Damiano dei Måneskin.

There Rihanna sexy lingerie for men in fact it includes the line Glossy Flossyall in red, which includes crop tops, tank tops and briefs see-through which could be a perfect match with some look by Måneskinlike the one inspired by Gucci’s BDSM, which they wore a Sanremo 2022.

Could it be a teaser? TO Valentine’s Day 2022 Damiano could break the internet wearing one of the Rihanna’s sexy men’s suits.

We do not exclude it: on the other hand i Måneskin they are huge Rihanna fans, as you can see in this “stolen” video where they sing from memory Umbrella. See you on February 14 on social media by Damiano dei Måneskin to find out what he will do for Valentine’s Day!