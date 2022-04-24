Damn, analysis. Review with game experience, gameplay, trailer and price

If you are also one of those gamers who still have faith in virtual reality, Demeo It is one of those games that invites you to keep a firm hold on what for many is still a burning nail. It is experiences like this, fun and unique, that give meaning to this technology.

The typical American pajama party in which you play a role-playing game in an 80s basement, but playing through glasses and watching your characters launch tornadoes and showers of arrows on the table. That is Demeo and, incredible as it may seem, it is a real joy.

Demeo has everything we ask of virtual reality

With an equally enjoyable solo mode, but with the main asset of being able to play with friends or strangers in games of up to four players, Demeo He plants us before a table with three different scenarios and five heroes to choose from.

From the hand of the knight, the bard, the archer, the assassin and the magician, each with their own abilities, our challenge will take us through three scenarios while we annihilate enemies, collect gold to gain skills and open chests that allow us to add even more more powers.

In addition to moving and attacking picking up the piece with your hands and placing it wherever possible, turning your wrist will show us all the ability and power cards that we have achieved during the game.

Single-use or after cooling, they will be in charge of taking our strategy one step further, either through devastating special abilities, summoning beasts to fight us or, of course, performing healing when we are in a rush.





Easy to understand, but with a lot to master

With exquisite control that allows you to zoom in from far away on the table with a panorama of the room to practically get into the action, the first thing that strikes you about Demeo it is to what extent it is a most accessible game.

It is one of those titles that seem like an endless world behind the page, they become the simplest and easiest thing to understand during the first bars and, little by little and as you unravel its depth and all the elements that you can take advantage of in your favor. to win, you return to the starting point happy to know everything you have to master.

It could err on the short side with only three scenarios, but between their randomness and the difference in using one character or another, it will be difficult for two games in a row to taste the same to you. It is Amazing all that it is capable of offering with a relatively simple idea.

From the hand of unlockables such as new aspects for avatars and characters, dice and other cucamonadas, Demeo It becomes one of those games that you want to go to from time to time instead of wanting to burn it in one sitting. And so, like someone who peeks into the board game cabinet on a Sunday afternoon, the next day may be more virtual than real.

VidaExtra’s opinion

I’ve been wanting to get closer to you for a long time. Demeo to check if all that barrage of positive comments that he garnered in the middle of the pandemic were right or wrong. And yes, they were not wrong in the least.

In addition to being one of those virtual experiences where it feels like you’re really sharing a room with your friends, it’s going to be hard for all of you, whether you’re an expert or a novice in the world of tabletop role-playing, not to end the game with a smile of ear to ear Without a doubt, this is one of the most important paths that virtual reality must exploit.