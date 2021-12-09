Damon Hill: “Schumacher threw me out at the last GP in ’94, I overestimated his sportsmanship” (Thursday 9 December 2021)

The shadow of a voluntary accident hovers over the last race of the Formula 1 World Championship: Verstappen who could throw out Hamilton to win the World Championship on equal points (but with more GPs won). One thing that Damon Hill it still carries around like a nightmare. In 1994, in Adelaide, his Williams was the victim of a decisive “push” from Michael Schumacher. The Telegraph interviewed him. “In 1994 we didn’t really know what Michael was up to. We didn’t know what kind of character we were dealing with. I mean, we had some ideas. He had ignored the black flags at Silverstone and things like that. But we weren’t really sure he would do that thing… we were surprised, we overrated the level of sportsmanship“. “Verstappen showed he would push … Read on ilnapolista

