Damon HyperFighter Colossus, from Canada with fury

A new high-performance electric naked enriches the Canadian manufacturer’s range of sports models. Powerful and technological, HyperFighter Colossus is the spearhead with which Damon is preparing to land in Europe.

The official debut at CES in Las Vegas.



On the wave of the success achieved by HyperSport – super-performing electric motorcycle that, even before seeing the “road”, in America has already hit the pre-order box office – the Canadian Damon Motorcycles has decided to quickly drop the second ace up his sleeve. He did it these days at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, unveiling the brand new range as a world premiere HyperFighter. A very personal vision of streetfighter electric of the immediate future.

Three versions presented to the public: two “basic” (called Unlimited 15 and Unlimited 20) and the overflowing, and long-awaited, Colossus.

A “Colossus” of technology

And on the latter we focus, because Damon does not hide that he is betting a lot on Premium variant of the new one naked sporty. To make a breakthrough in European markets in the next few years, now that the expansion on the Old Continent has been planned to the tune of millions.

For the time being the HyperFighter Colossus will be produced in solo 100 specimens. A limited edition that the Canadian manufacturer hopes will replicate the success of its “sister” HyperSport and thus open up immediately to much greater sales.

The features to please yourself are certainly not lacking. First, the whole innovative technology derives from HyperSport (among other things winner of the Best Innovation Award at CES in Las Vegas in 2020). There is the assistance and safety system Co-Pilot, which through 360 ° sensors and cameras “reads” everything that moves around the bike. There is the innovative technology Shift, which allows the rider to vary riding comfort as desired, by changing the position of the saddle, handlebars and footrests with a simple button.

Powerful engine and aggressive look

Also at home is the powerful Hyperdrive electric motor from 200 hp and 200 Nm, which guarantees outstanding performances: 270 km / h maximum speed e 0-100 km / h covered in less than 3 seconds.

The batteries from 20 kWh they then come to offer up to 235 km of autonomy in the mixed cycle and should recharge in less than an hour.

For what concern aggressive look, there is no lack of close references to the HyperSport, especially in the stylistic details of the front. In communion with the super sports car, the HyperFighter Colossus is then equipped with a monocoque frame, which integrates batteries, motor and electronics, to limit weight and improve performance.

Premium equipment also for the chassis, with single-sided swingarm, Brembo brakes And Öhlins suspension.

An extended family

The arrival on the market of the first HyperFighter Colossus will not be before a year but in the meantime it has already started online presale on the official Damon Motorcycles website. The price is set around 31,000 euros (35 thousand US dollars).

Around the “Colossus” will then develop the rest of HyperFighter range, which, as seen in Las Vegas, counts on two other less exclusive, less powerful… and less expensive models.

