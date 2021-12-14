Damon HyperFighter Colossus: the 200 HP and 270 km / h electric naked is coming

Do you remember the Damon Hypersport? It is a 200 HP electric motorcycle, a sporty with modern and muscular lines (you can find the photos in the gallery above). Now the Candese company announces the arrival of a second bike built on that platform, it’s the new one HyperFighter Colossus. A motorcycle, which, as the name suggests, will be a hyper-performing naked.

The Hyperfighter is based, in fact, on the Hypersport and incorporates all the technical parts and technology. Electric motor with 200 HP of power and over 200 Nm, less than 200 kg of weight, radar for active safety and electric adjustment of ergonomics while driving. The monocoque frame also remains, making an additional subframe superfluous. Only the single-sided swingarm is fixed to the motor-battery group with a small subframe. The issue of safety is important for Damon manufacturers, which is why both models are equipped, in addition to the “classic” driving assistance systems, with a radar and camera system for better accident prevention. The system is able to have a 360 ° view of what is happening around the vehicle in real time. The collected data is transmitted thanks to 5G technology in a cloud where the electronic brain of the system, equipped with artificial intelligence, analyzes and interprets them. The system is able to check the position, speed and probable future trajectories of as many as 64 vehicles in the vicinity of the motorcycle and if one (or more) of them represents a possible danger for the motorcyclist, this is notified in real time by means of luminous warnings. and vibrations on the handlebars.

There is also a top-level chassis equipment with Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes. There is also the possibility to adjust the handlebar height and the position of the footpegs in two positions by pressing a button while riding. The declared data speak of a maximum speed of 270 km / h and an acceleration from 0-100 km / h covered in less than 3 “. The battery, with 20 kWh, should be enough to travel 235 km.

Damon will unveil the HyperFighter Colossus at CES in Las Vegas on January 5th. Only 100 limited edition copies of the HyperFighter Colossus will be produced, which will go on sale for around 31,000 euros.