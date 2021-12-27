Damon Motorcycles: new photos for the HyperFighter Colossus

It is a time of great excitement for the Canadian Damon Motorcycles which, on the strength of the forthcoming opening of a European emanation, will present the January 5, 2022 the HyperFighter Colossus at CES in Las Vegas, a streetfighter derived strictly from the HyperSport and for which only 100 limited edition units are currently planned. Both bikes, the naked and the sports one, can be booked on the Damon Motorcycles website.

The platform used is the same and starts from HyperDrive technology which integrates the frame and powertrain into a monocoque structure, to then move on to the Copilot (the system that uses radar, cameras and sensors to track the speed, direction and speed of up to 64 objects moving around the motorcycle) and the possibility of changing the driving position even in gear thanks to the technology Shift.

There HyperFighter Colossus it had already been announced at the beginning of December with a press release and a few photos, now other images depicting the fairing, the central part of the frame and the superstructures and a clearer view of the bike are being released by the Canadian manufacturer. Nothing that allows us to draw a definitive line in terms of design – an area in which Michael Uhlarik has recently been included as the new Head of Design – but the camera is clearly visible on the windshield and in the side view you can appreciate the equipment, with a single-sided swingarm, Brembo brakes, Öhlins suspension and a layout very similar to the top of the HyperSport range, the Premiere.