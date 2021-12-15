Damon, the “Tesla of motorcycles” soon in Europe – News
The models of Damon Motorcycles are about to finally land on market. Even the European one. New and important developments, therefore, for what is considered “the Tesla of motorcycles“, which translated means sports models but most of all electrical.
THERE IS ALSO THE NAKED HYPERFIGHTER
The Vancouver-based start-up is about to start first deliveries in Canada and the United States, overlooking theEurope. Number of orders increasing for the HyperSport, the brand’s first model, presented in 2019. And soon the new one will also be unveiled HyperFighter, version naked of HyperSport and built on the same platform, with top speed of over 273 km / h, 200 hp power, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds net and a ‘autonomy of 235 km.
DAMON HYPERSPORT SE AND HYPERSPORT SX, THE NEW “ACCESSIBLE” ELECTRICS
EUROPEAN OBJECTIVE
“Europe is a huge market opportunity for Damon, and we aim to be at the forefront of electric mobility, technology and safety in this segment – declared a Businesswire Jay Giraud, co-founder and CEO of Damon –. We expect to see more demand in Europe for Damon motorcycles ordered than North American orders. With the European market rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles, we are confident that this great continent will be a dominant market for Damon“.
“In many areas of Europe, two wheels are the primary means of transport – added Dominique Kwong, co-founder and COO of the Canadian company – and an equally important factor of electric mobility is the safety. Our 360 ° Co-Pilot system (an intelligent radar system) makes the safer driving, and we want to pave the way for safer and cleaner mobility in Europe, where motorcycle culture is vast“. A way to experience motorcycling in an environmentally friendly and at the same time safe and accessible way. Damon’s challenge is launched, and it will soon land on our markets.
DAMON, A NEW PLANT TO BUILD SUPER ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES