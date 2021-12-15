Damon, the “Tesla of motorcycles” soon in Europe – News

The models of Damon Motorcycles are about to finally land on market. Even the European one. New and important developments, therefore, for what is considered “the Tesla of motorcycles“, which translated means sports models but most of all electrical.

THERE IS ALSO THE NAKED HYPERFIGHTER

The Vancouver-based start-up is about to start first deliveries in Canada and the United States, overlooking theEurope. Number of orders increasing for the HyperSport, the brand’s first model, presented in 2019. And soon the new one will also be unveiled HyperFighter, version naked of HyperSport and built on the same platform, with top speed of over 273 km / h, 200 hp power, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds net and a ‘autonomy of 235 km. DAMON HYPERSPORT SE AND HYPERSPORT SX, THE NEW “ACCESSIBLE” ELECTRICS EUROPEAN OBJECTIVE