Dan Bilzerian and his radical exercise to gain more muscle

Between trips, parties and many photos on Instagram, Dan Bilzerian also finds time to train and get stronger every day because the now radical poker player and rake has a past in the American armed forces (from which he was expelled) and he likes to show off a very muscular image. In fact, he recently shared what exercise he has made his muscles develop faster and better, the revolutionary exercise to gain more muscle at 41 years old.

Dan Bilzerian has been quite opposed to Dwayne Johnson for a season and he believes that his followers on Instagram “are fake” and that The Rock’s body is not healthy, but the truth is that, when we see his Instagram, what we notice is that he doesn’t He wouldn’t mind having the followers or the muscles of a Hollywood actor, in fact, he just shared his best exercise to get strong.

According to one of Dan Bilzerian’s stories: “Uphill sprinting is a revolutionary exercise for losing weight and gaining muscle. I will write down my workout routine as many of you have been asking me and I have been trying out some newer and better brands of supplements/peptides, and so will also put what I am taking right now.”

Thus, in the following story we see Dan Bilzerian without a shirt running on the treadmill with a rather interesting incline and working his ass off in that sprint, by series, that makes him sweat and his heart beat a thousand. Dan then goes off to do some barbell curls, which you can watch in the video below (with a young friend for company, of course).

Sprints, keys to gain more muscle

In addition to helping you radically burn fat, uphill sprints strengthen your muscles, an ideal workload for gaining more muscle as they support the hypertrophy process.

“Sprinting builds muscle primarily in your glutes and hamstrings, but you’ll also notice that you build your quads, calves, and potentially your shoulders, biceps, triceps, and pectorals, as all of these muscle groups are used in this type of training,” according to Freeletics.

In addition, they will speed up your metabolism and strengthen the heart, improving resistance, which allows us to train harder and harder. Soccer player Sergio Ramos is a great prescriber of these hill sprints and puts them into practice both in preseason and during the season, and Conor McGregor uses “power sprints” when he wants to prepare to step into the octagon of the UFC.