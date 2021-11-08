Dan Brown tv series version A new Langdon after Hanks – Magazine

From paper to screen, a journey that Dan Brown’s works have often traveled: after the successes on the big screen, from the Da Vinci Code to Angels and Demons and Hell, it is now the turn of The Lost Symbol, which will be on the air tonight every Monday at 9.15 pm on Sky Serie and streaming on Now. The protagonist is always Robert Langdon – the iconic professor of religious symbolism at Harvard University already played by Tom Hanks in previous film adaptations – grappling with the first chilling adventure of his promising career. Playing a novice Langdon, Ashley Zukerman (37). All his talent and coolness will be needed in the search for the elusive “Lost Symbol”.

When Langdon’s mentor Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard) mysteriously disappears, the CIA, which is sure there is something big behind this mysterious kidnapping, convinces the young professor to join a task force charged with shedding light on a series of facts that are in effect the pieces of a rather complex puzzle. Robert finds himself embroiled in a potentially lethal conspiracy. Armed “only” with his knowledge of history, symbols and dead languages, Langdon sets out in search of the elusive and mysterious “Lost Symbol”. With Zukerman in the cast Valorie Curry is Katherine Solomon, the daughter of Peter, with whom Robert will launch himself in a race against time.







