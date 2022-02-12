Dan Friedkin ready to buy Cannes: here’s why

FRIEDKIN CANNES MARKET – After acquiring Roma from James Pallotta in August 2020, Dan Friedkin it continued to carry on its extensive business. The Giallorossi president deals with different changes, from resorts to cars through the cinema. And now he could immerse himself even more in football.

The reasons

According to Time, Friedkin he would like to buy Cannes, which plays in the National 3 Championship. According to the newspaper, the offer from the Roma president is the best and the deal could be resolved in the next few weeks. It would be a special deal with buying a team that isn’t in football that matters. This is because, behind the scenes, Dan Friedkin he would like to exploit the real estate opportunities resulting from this purchase to build the club’s stadium and headquarters. In addition, Cannes hosts the film festival of the “Palme D’Oro”, which in 2017 awarded a film produced by the Friedkin family. While waiting for the deal to go through, the president prepares the six-monthly report of the Rome to be approved by the Board of Directors and expired on December 31st. Investments in the team continue, with the stadium dream still to be pursued and the request a Mourinho to take the team to other levels.