Dan Pan, Adam Sandler and Netflix team up for a new film

Dan Pan is the title of the new film born from the partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix

The collaboration between Adam Sandler And Netflix that, after the lucky one Murder Mystery of 2019, includes other films starring the American actor. Besides Hubie Halloween, already announced in recent months, the streaming platform will host another four films with Sandler. Among these there will also be Dan Pan, which instead was disclosed only in the last few hours.

According to what reported by Deadline, to take care of the screenplay will be Rebecca Drysdale, writer and comedian already engaged with the The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon. About this collaboration, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said:

Whether you know him as Sandman, Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam Sandler, one thing is clear: our users can’t get enough of him. They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and thus deliver more laughs around the world.

To date, the partnership between Netflix and the actor has given life to six films: The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, Long Island Wedding, Murder Mystery And Hubie Halloween. The latter will arrive in streaming by the end of 2020 and, in addition to Adam Sandler, will also see in the cast Kevin James, Steve Buscemi And Julie Bowen. In addition, in the streaming catalog there is the stand-up comedy of Adam Sandler, 100% Fresh.

